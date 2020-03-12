MILWAUKEE The following individuals from the Stateline Area have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall 2019 semester.
From Beloit: Bo Blocker, Brisa Casique, Cody Glass, Brenda Hernandez Maravilla, Alexander Himmelmann, Danielle Peterson, Diana Ramirez, Sara Silvis and Lavanity Vasquez. From Orfordville: Katelyn Harnack. From Rockton: Kaely Crays, Marie Enderle, Justin Giunta, Leslie Gorham, Megan Leppert, Samantha Lewis and Ava Whiteman. From Roscoe: Klairissa Boisvert, Kaitlyn Bruckner, Lauren Dinnel, Mia Dreher, Mackenzie Hopfauf, Elaina Johnson, Trinity Lee, Jenna Madura, Matthew Nowicki, Madeline Sobojinski, Jordan Tresemer, Grant Wheeler and Jacqueline Wright.
