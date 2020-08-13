MADISON —Nearly 8,500 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a unique online commencement ceremony on May 9. The following Stateline Area students with among the graduates.
From Beloit: Cecilia Cardenas, Bachelor of Science, neurobiology; Drew Collins, Bachelor of Business Administration, finance, investment and banking, graduated with distinction; Corbin Desautell, Bachelor of Science with honors in the liberal arts, cemistry; Marty Forbeck, Bachelor of Arts, communication arts, graduated with distinction; Austin Grover, Bachelor of Science, economics; Whitney Klein-Avery, Master of Social Work; Nicholas Olszewski, Bachelor of Science, pharmaceutical sciences; Ellie Sedivy, Bachelor of Business Administration, management and human resources; and Adam Socha, Bachelor of Business Administration,finance, investment and banking.
From Brodhead: Hayley Shelton, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish, graduated with distinction; Vanessa Weeden, Bachelor of Science, art, graduated with distinction.
From Orfordville: Amanda Sagen, Bachelor of Science, human development and family studies, human development and family studies.
From Rockton: Brooke Barcena, Master of Social Work; Alyson Long, Bachelor of Arts with honors in the major, history, graduated with distinction; Olivia Mueller, Bachelor of Science, neurobiology.
From Roscoe: Karola Naveira Rivera, Master of Engineering.