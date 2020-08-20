UW-La Crosse announces May 2020 graduates
LA CROSSE —The following Stateline Area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 110th annual spring commencement was held virtually in May due to health and safety risks of COVID-19 and graduates will be invited back to participate in a future in-person ceremony.
From Beloit: Mackenzie Hallett, BS, psychology; Shane Wells, BS, geography. From Brodhead: Lukas Wymer, MSE, student affairs administration in higher education. From Orfordville: Cassidy Fitzgerald, BS, exercise and sport science. From Roscoe: Jocelynn Stephens, BS, social studies education, honors.