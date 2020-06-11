LA CROSSE — The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year, ending May 2020.

From Beloit: Felix Estrella, Mackenzie Hallett, Kenzie Krizmanich, Calvin McClellan, Kailey Nelson, Jackson Prowse, Olivia Revels, Hannah Sagaitis, Lorinda Volzer.

From Brodhead: Jack Speckman, Morgan Tresemer, Zoe Tresemer.

From Orfordville: Cassidy Fitzgerald, Alex Thole.

From Rockton: Mary Miller.

From Roscoe: Josh Englehart.

Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.