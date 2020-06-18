GREEN BAY — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the spring 2020 semester.
The following Stateline Area students were named:
From Beloit: Karina Dominguez Martinez, Honors; Ryan Hallock, High Honors; Tatiana March, High Honors; Joshua Sagona, Honors; Lauren Schaefer, High Honors; Muskaan Sokhey, Honors; Stormy Staskal, High Honors.
From Brodhead: Kajen Medenwaldt, High Honors; Alexis Miller, High Honors; Marissa VanderKooi, Highest Honors.
From Rockton: Sydney Gille, High Honors.
From Roscoe: Shontrea Hogans, High Honors.
Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all "A" grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages.
