EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has released the names of students from the Stateline Area who were placed on the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. They were, from Beloit: Samantha Jones, Clara Neupert and Kathryne Parsons; from Brodhead: Elizabeth Clark; from Orfordville: Sophia Elyafi; and from Rockton: Caryn Donahue.
Latest News
- National surge of COVID-19 cases strains local testing capacity, response
- New COVID-19 cases reported in Rock County, free tests offered in South Beloit
- Beloit Public Education Network discusses publicly-funded charter schools
- Keel laying ceremony for U.S.S. Beloit highlights city's rich military history
- Families Fighting Addiction to hold fundraiser sale
- Illinois unemployment rates remain high in June
- Fair was cancelled, but animals will be showcased
- Beloit man accuses of MDMA, Xanax possession
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.