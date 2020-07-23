EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has released the names of students from the Stateline Area who were placed on the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. They were, from Beloit: Samantha Jones, Clara Neupert and Kathryne Parsons; from Brodhead: Elizabeth Clark; from Orfordville: Sophia Elyafi; and from Rockton: Caryn Donahue.