FAYETTE, Iowa—Upper Iowa University announced its summer 2020 graduates. The following Stateline Area students were included:
Nuria Perez Gordillo, of Beloit, BS Nursing degree; Darlyne Keller, of Clinton, MBA in Organizational Development; Amanda Mcfarland, of South Beloit, BS in Business Administration; Brittany Markley, of Beloit, BS in Accounting; Dwayne Shaw, BS in Criminal Justice; Alixandria Sherbon, of Rockton, BS in Business Administration; Kayleigh Sweeting, of Roscoe; BS in Business Administration; Ciara Vera, of Beloit, BS in Psychology; Cearra Williams, of Beloit, BS in Human Services.