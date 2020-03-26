FAYETTE, Iowa — Upper Iowa University has released the names of students from the Stateline Area who graduated in December 2019. They were, from Beloit: Robin Bye and Andrew Maloney; from South Beloit: Kaitlyn Blanchette.
