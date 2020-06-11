FAYETTE, Iowa Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean's List for the 2020 spring semester. The following Stateline Area students were honored. From Beloit: Thomas Richter, Dwayne Shaw and Nuria Perez Gordillo. From Roscoe: Katrina Johnson. From South Beloit: Kyra Johnson. From Roscoe: Alixandria Sherbon and Kayleigh Sweeting.
To be included, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
