LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has released the names of students from the Stateline Area who were placed on the Dean's List for the spring semester. They were, from Beloit: Sarah Erdmann; from Rockton: Kylee Breed; From Roscoe: Benjamin Hoffmann and Ava Todora. Requirements for placement on the Dean's List are a grade point average that varies from 3.50 to 3.75, according to the college in which a student is enrolled.