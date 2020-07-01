IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa recently announced the following Stateline Area students were among more than 5,700 graduates who received diplomas this spring.
Kelsey Fausel, of Roscoe, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Interdepartmental Studies; Isabella Jasek, of Rockton, Doctor of Dental Surgery; Major: Dentistry; Abigail Logli, of Roscoe, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology; Alyssa Martinez, of Roscoe, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education; Nolan Nalewanski, of Roscoe, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership; and Madison Schroeder, of Roscoe, Juris Doctor; Major: Law.
