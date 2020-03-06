TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The University of Alabama recently announced its 2019 fall semester Dean's List and President's List.
To quality for the Dean's List, students must achieve a GPA 3.5 or above. The following Stateline Area students were named.
From Beloit: Taylor Seidell. From Rockton: Mark Limke, Jordan Powder, Lauren Shelton. From Roscoe: Annika Day, Kyle Huddleston. From South Beloit: Emily Bell.
To qualify for the President's List, students must have earned an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). The following Stateline Area students were named.
From Rockton: Ashlyn Dull. From Roscoe: Trent Aldrich.
