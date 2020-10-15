Todd Elementary School students who show responsibility earn "Gotcha's" from their teachers. Students receiving a Gotcha are put in for a drawing each day and winners are revealed during morning announcements.
Got Cha winners for the week of Sept. 28 are: Aarion Marquez, Amy Vargas, Aries Wolf, Charles Garetson, Kevaun Johnson, Rosalee Cephas, Sarai Giles, Ashley Perez-Aceves, Christopher Toshua-Tello, Aarion Marquez, Clara Davidson, Dejuan Dixon, Nehemiah Pegus, Zion Ott, Bre'Aja Morgan, Jana Miller, Jesus Pulido, Karsen Ross, Miguel Ramirez, Tyler Krejci, Amelia Finley, Emberlyn Prins, Emilia Robles, Emma Farley, Gabriel Cook, Oaklee Axelson, Skye Bliss, Arhaan Kakarala, Bentley Tieman, Cameron Bland, Daniel Reid, Drevian Allen, Malachi Heck and Miloh Chears.