Todd Elementary School had 476 students exhibiting positive behaviors for the week of Feb. 24. Students receiving a Got Cha are put in for a drawing each week. The following students were drawn for their PAWS behavior: Amy Vargas, Ksenia Puentes, Khaidyn Montcalm, Eli-Henning-Quince, Iris Fink, Mia Maurizzi and Hermione Delgado. 