Each life is a work of art.
On the canvas of the soul is painted brush strokes of experiences and emotions.
Each moment the canvas changes in color and texture.
Passers-by admire the colorfulness of the canvas with its myriad of brush strokes as light dances across the surface.
This is a reflection of the shades of color from life’s experiences.
The canvas of life cannot be possessed or owned by another since the soul owner is the spirit within.
All of the colors and shapes on the canvas are a refection of the moments in the journey through life.
Beauty and wonders of the now are reflected each day on the canvas of the soul.
People reach out to touch the canvas.
This is to share the special moments of the soul.
All are one.
All are at peace in knowing that each soul is part of the larger canvas of God’s creation.
This painting on the canvas is not complete until the last breath of life is done.
We are all a part of the painting. We are all a part of the canvas.
We are all a part of the never ending creation of God’s universe.