BELOIT — The Stateline Family YMCA recently announced Rob Hendrickson as the new board of director chair after former chair, Linda Palmer, completed her two year term.
“We are thankful for Linda’s service to the Stateline Family YMCA and her commitment to the community. I look forward to continued work with her as she will remain involved with the Board,” said Ann Hankins, president and CEO.
Hendrickson will provide leadership to the YMCA Board, which helps set strategic direction and policy to help guide the Y’s work of building community. In his nine years of serving on the Board, Rob has served as campaign chair for the Y’s annual campaign, he was heavily involved in the building of the Stateline Family YMCA’s current Ironworks Branch and has served as the building and grounds chair for several years.
“These last few months have shown me how much the Stateline Family YMCA means to our community,” said Hendrickson. “The Ironworks and Roscoe Branches are more than just gyms, they improve the health and wellness for all. The gymnastics center and youth sports complex are more than just places for kids to participate in sports, they teach the youth of our communities’ life-long skills. The staff and leadership motivate me as they focus on building a better future in everything they do. I volunteer at the Y because I’m excited about the impact the Y has as we work to build our community.”
