WHITEWATER—The following local students contributed to an exceptional UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA team performance at the Midwest Case Study Competition held on March 5-7 in Delavan, Wis.
Hannah Matysiak, of Beloit, who is majoring in finance and marketing, along with her partner Anna Johnson, were national qualifiers in the Event Planning competition.
Ryan Nowicki, of Roscoe, who is majoring in supply chain and operations management, was a national qualifier in the Restaurant Management event.
Devontae Sisk, of Clinton, who is majoring in business education, won third place in the Business Research event and was a national qualifier in Retail Management.
The UW-Whitewater students earned a record 150 individual and team awards-including the DECA Diamond Award for Chapter of the Year. The team also brought home a first-place award in the Civic Consciousness category and a Membership Award recognizing the largest membership in the state.
The 48 student competitors qualified to advance to the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Ga, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.