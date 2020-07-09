MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran College announced that Bayley Eklund, of South Beloit, graduated in May 2020. Eklund received a Bachelor of Arts degree in media design. Eklund is a graduate of Hononegah Community High School.
