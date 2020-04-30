WHITEWATER — Each spring, UW-Whitewater's Department of Theatre/Dance presents DanceScapes, the culminating dance performance that showcases students' choreographic voices.
This spring, Sydney Hood, from Rockton, who is studying Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, helped create DanceScapes 2020.
This year's event was scheduled for March 14-17, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, before the cancellation, DanceScapes participants were able to stage a private dress-rehearsal performance for cast and crew before the state's Safer at Home order. Excerpts can be viewed on UW-Whitewater's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIfxlO141-I&feature=youtu.be.
