ROCKFORD —The following Stateline Area students attending Rockford University were named Distinguished Scholars for the spring 2020 semester, earning at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below "C" and having completed all requirements for the semester.
From Beloit: Kaylynn Larson,Karlie Marcum; from Clinton: Abigail Buchanan; from Rockton: Faith Fandel, Lily Carlos, Annaka Bartz, Max Lee, Mikayla Seay; from Roscoe: Melissa Jorgenson, Kaitlin Engelke, Kaela Wolfe, Sasha Stenger, Chloe Baxter, James Gorski, Trent Cottrell; from South Beloit: Alicia Leon Luna, Karyssa Myhres, Kimberly McKee, Micheyla DiDomenico, Darin Van Fleet, Maria Leon Luna, Colby Glackin, Arthur Passialis.
The following Stateline Area students attending Rockford University were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester, earning at least a 3.5 GPA with no grades below "C" and having completed all requirements for the semester.
From Beloit: Queline Turner, Lorenzo Amador; from Roscoe: Amber Adams, Erick Hall, Tina Gallagher; from Rockton: Kelsey Keltner; from South Beloit: Alyssa Mulder.