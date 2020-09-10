DEKALB— Over 550 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in August. Included among the graduates were the following Stateline Area students.
From Roscoe: Riley Clark, Bachelor of Science, human development & family sciences - family & individual development; Ryan Towner, Bachelor of Science, computer science - software development. From South Beloit: Edward Dudeck, Bachelor of Science, communication - organizational - corporate; Courtney Friday, Bachelor of Arts, psychology.