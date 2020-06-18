DEKALB, Ill. —Over 2,500 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Included among the graduates were the following Stateline Area students.
From Rockton: Tanner Dudeck, Bachelor of Science, communication - organizational - corporate; Mitchel Dyrdahl, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering: sustainable energy; Preston Hergert, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering; Megan Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, nursing; Daniel Pfaff, Bachelor of Science, technology - applied manufacturing technology; and Christopher Smialek, Bachelor of Science, electrical engineering.
From Roscoe: Jacob Burrus, Bachelor of Science, communication - media studies; William Pierce Connors, Bachelor of Science, computer science - software development; Michael Henderson, Bachelor of Science, electrical engineering; Karrie Hounshell, Master of Science in Education, early childhood education; Joseph Jackson, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering; Steven Koester, Bachelor of Arts, psychology; Julia Lewandowski, Master of Accounting Science, accountancy; Madison Long, Bachelor of Arts, sociology; and John Poirier, Bachelor of Science, accountancy.
From South Beloit: Kelcy Ainsworth, Master of Science, applied human development & family sciences: marriage and family therapy; Rachel Clendening, Master of Business Administration; Alexandra Lawver, Bachelor of Science, health sciences - pre-physical therapy; Jessica Ortega, Bachelor of Science, athletic training; and Melisa Walmer, Bachelor of Science, nursing.
