DEKALB — Northern Illinois University announces its Spring 2020 Dean's List students. The following Stateline Area students were named.
From Rockton: Jessica Cortez, Grace Dean, Bayley Franzen, Preston Hergert, Hayley Mase, Claire Miller, Claire Miller, Dat Nguyen, Charles Simms, Claudia Velasco.
From Roscoe: Ethan Anderson, Zachary Boisvert, Ryan Burke, Jacob Burrus, Jason Dupont, Fiona Hunt, Joseph Jackson, Steven Koester, Cassandra Logan, Madison Long, Bradshaw Mareth, Alexandria Mayer, Alyssa Mohr, Alyssa Mohr, Megan Ping, Joshua Sulouff II, Laura Timoti, Vanessa Vagle.
From South Beloit: Brenna Bretzinger, Troy DeClerck, Kaitlyn Evans, Samuel Fisher, Courtney Friday, Alexandra Lawver, Devon Pilz, Jon Ponder, Margaret Strote, Margaret Strote, Melisa Walmer.
To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
