MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Dean's List for the 2020 spring quarter.
From Beloit: Jorge Jurado-Garcia, High Honors; Josh Kleinschmidt, High Honors, and Brady Thiering. From Orfordville: Aaron Myhre, High Honors.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean's List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive high honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.