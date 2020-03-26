MILWAUKEE —The Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) recently announced the following Beloit students who received academic honors from for the 2020 winter quarter: Jorge Jurado-Garcia, Dean's List with High Honors; Josh Kleinschmidt, Dean's List with High Honors; Brady Thiering, Dean's List.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean's List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive "high honors."
