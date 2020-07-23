CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa —Mount Mercy University announced that Olivia Makinen, of Beloit, was named to its spring 2020 Dean's List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better are eligible for inclusion on the Dean's List.
Mount Mercy University students named to Spring 2020 Dean's List
