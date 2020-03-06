BELOIT —W. B. Kennedy Masonic Lodge #3 and Rebecca Chapter #4 Order of the Eastern Star held a Soul Food Dinner and Black History display on Feb. 16.
The involvement and influence of the Lodge and Chapter members in Beloit, spanning generations, was shown through the various displays. Over 200 people participated in the Soul Food Dinner and viewed displays highlighting the many accomplishments of Walter Knight, Evelyn O’Kelley, Barbara Hickman, Fannie Byrd, Kevin Leavy and various other members.
Both the Lodge and the Chapter offer support to the community through food, toys, a coat drive, assistance to community organizations who serve the economic disadvantage and financial assistant to high school students through scholarships.
