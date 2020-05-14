MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,367 degrees to 2,294 students at the end of the spring 2020 semester, with this spring's graduates celebrated through a special website launched May 9.
The following Stateline Area students were among the graduates: Adrianna Medrano, of Beloit, Bachelor of Science in Music Industry, Audio Production, cum laude; and Jordan GeRue, of South Beloit, Master of Science in Spanish.
