MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. —The University of Minnesota Twin Cities announced that the following Stateline Area students have been named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
From Beloit: Erin Bauer, Thomas Oselio, Tyler Schildt, Erin Seichter and Devin Wolf. From Rockton: Hanna Bergstrom. From Roscoe: Olivia Crull and Cole Skadeland. From South Beloit: Noah Hickcox.