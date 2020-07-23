AURORA, Ill. — Aurora University has named the following Stateline Area students to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors have earned a perfect 4.0
From Orfordville: Hadlie Kelly, high honors. From Roscoe: Emma Nelson; Kimberly Norwood, high honors. From South Beloit: Colleen Bell.
