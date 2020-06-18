MILWAUKEE — The following local students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Marquette University.
From Beloit: Deep Patel and Reema Patel. From Rockton: Jacob Hollister and Megan Schroeder. From Roscoe: Vanessa Arreguin and Carley Korte.
To make the Dean's List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2020 semester and have no disqualifying graces. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean's List.
