AMES, Iowa — A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees.
The following Stateline Area students were among the graduates. From Brodhead: Haley Trumpy, Doctor of Philosophy, Plant Breeding. From Rockton: Katherine Butler, Bachelor of Science, Biology and English; Courtney Thorne, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics; Courtney Thorne, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics. From Roscoe: Joseph Pritz, Master of Business, Business Administration.
