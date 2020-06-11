WINONA, Minn. — Saint Mary's University of Minnesota announced that Mackenzie Jensen and Elijah Williams, of Beloit, were named to the second semester 2020 Dean's List. To qualify for the Dean's List a students must have earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
