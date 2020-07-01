PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University congratulates the more than 900 students who received their academic degrees in May. Stateline Area students who graduated include Caitlin McDaniel, of Roscoe, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Middle School Education Social Studies; and Michael Tesluk, of South Beloit, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
