CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Kirkwood Community College announced that Bailie Keller, of South Beloit, was named to its Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify, students must have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
