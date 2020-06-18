MONMOUTH, Ill. — Monmouth College announced that Alexa Johnson, from Roscoe, has made the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. Making the list requires a GPA of at least 3.5 for the semester while taking at least 3.0 credit hours.
