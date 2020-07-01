AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University has announced the names of students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List.
From Beloit: Samuel John Stadelman; From Rockton: Katelyn A. Arnett, Noah Trevor Brady, Katherine E. Butler, Caitlin Marie Fordell, Drew J. Grygiel, Shaine Kathryn Hoffman, Aaron Michael Leppert, Alex Michael Maldonado, Alexander Mark Steinhagen and Lindsay Renee Winters. From Roscoe: Hannah Morgan Anderson, Grace A. Avery, James Chase Byrnes, Eric R. Gerber, Joseph Tyler Pritz, Benjamin Thomas Rosplock, Jordan Ashley Schroeder, and Melissa Renee Van Horn. From South Beloit: Braden Patrick Fitzgerald.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.
