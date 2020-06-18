ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University announced that Forrest Haasl, of Beloit, has been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester to achieve this distinction.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 12:49 am
ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University announced that Forrest Haasl, of Beloit, has been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester to achieve this distinction.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.