The Wisconsin Elks Association recently announced that Matthew Wick, a student at Beloit Memorial High School, won first place at the U.S. Constitution state test and will receive a scholarship.
The Wisconsin Elks Association offers scholarships to graduating seniors who participate in taking the U.S. Constitution test. This year, 11 students from Beloit Memorial High School and Clinton High School participated.
First place winners from each Elk’s lodge then take the state test, which is authored and graded by a political science professor from UW-Stevens Point.
Wick scored correctly 38 out of 40 multiple choice questions. He also completed an essay to be used in the case of a tie.
In all, four Elk lodges from the South District placed in the top ten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.