TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The following Stateline Area students were named.
From Rockton: Ashlyn Dull, Presidents List; Mark Limke, Deans List; Jordan Powder, Deans List; and Lauren Shelton, Deans List.
From Roscoe: Trent Aldrich, Presidents List; Jacqueline Anderson, Deans List; Annika Day, Presidents List; Kyle Huddleston, Deans List; and Tanner Schewe, Presidents List.
From South Beloit: Tatiana McDaniel, Deans List.
From Beloit: Taylor Seidell, Deans List.
