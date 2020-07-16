GALESBURG, Ill. — Recent Knox College graduate Talia Bossingham, of Clinton, has been awarded College Honors. Bossingham was recognized for the Biology project "Assessing the Relationship Between Horse Personality, Behavior and Coloration". Bossingham graduated with bachelor's degrees in Biology and Integrative Business & Management.
To be eligible for College Honors, students must obtain an endorsement from their academic department and complete advanced study under the guidance of an interdisciplinary faculty committee. Students work on the project over the course of an academic year, and toward the end of the year, they defend their thesis or creative project before a qualified outside examiner. The Honors defense is modeled after the dissertation defense at many graduate school programs.
