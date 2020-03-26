APPLETON — Lawrence University announced recently that Hannah Tobias, of Beloit, performed with the Opera Pit Orchestra during "The Marriage of Figaro," at the Stansbury Theatre.
The comic opera was staged from March 5-8.
