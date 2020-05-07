MADISON — The Alpha Chapter of Wisconsin Phi Beta Kappa has granted membership to 134 University of Wisconsin-Madison students, announced Professor Catherine Stafford, president of the chapter. Among those granted membership was Sous Jinan, of Beloit.
Founded in 1776, Phi Beta Kappa is the nation's oldest academic society honoring the liberal arts and sciences. Approximately 5 percent of the Letters & Science senior class is inducted into the liberal arts and science scholar society.
The 2020 inductees will be celebrated at the 2021 Phi Beta Kappa ceremony scheduled for April 17, 2021.
