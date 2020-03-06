WHITEWATER —the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced that Noah Zentner, of Beloit, was inducted as a member of the Whitewater Student Government (WSG) Senate.
To become a senator, students go through an application process, which includes collecting signatures in their desired district, appearing on a ballot and undergoing a campus-wide vote.
Once elected, the senator's foundational responsibility is to act as the outreach of student government, communicating with constituents in their districts and bringing their concerns forward to the student government. Members of the WSG Senate also sit on various campus committees.
Zentner is studying accounting at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
