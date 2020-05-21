ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Muhlenberg College announced that Kennedy Maxwell, of Beloit, received the The Woman's Auxiliary of Muhlenberg College Pretheological Scholarship during its recent Honors Convocation.
The scholarship is awarded to a junior pretheological student for potential contribution in the ministry.
The Muhlenberg College Honors Convocation is a formal academic ceremony designed to honor and celebrate leadership and scholarly excellence and achievement. Due to the nationwide impact of COVID-19, this year's ceremony was conducted virtually.
