RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester Dean's List was recently released. The following Stateline Area students were named.
From Brodhead: Carly Benton, Rileigh Powers, and Peter Speckman. From Roscoe: Gabrielle Rice. From South Beloit: Hailey Vanden Branden.
To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average.
