KENOSHA, Wis.— Carthage College has released it's Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Area students named to the Dean's List were Olivia Lawlor, of Roscoe; Andrew Hallstrom, of Roscoe; Cameryn Eickstead, of South Beloit; Brennan Ott, of Roscoe; and Kyle Bergman, of Beloit.
