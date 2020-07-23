GALESBURG, Ill. — About 300 Knox College seniors received their bachelor's degrees on June 7, 2020, in Knox College's virtual conferring of degrees ceremony.
Area students who graduated include Talia Bossingham, of Clinton, graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Arts in biology and integrative business & management; Gabriela Harris, of South Beloit, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing; and Cassandra Stear, of Roscoe, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
