MADISON — Edgewood College has released the names of students from the Stateline Area who earned Semester Honors for the spring semester. They were, from Rockton: Laura Crowley and Katherine Martinez. Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 or greater grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
Latest News
- Minors arrested for early Friday vehicle chase with Beloit police
- Man injured in Beloit shooting on Thursday has ties to past gun violence
- Disc golfing in Beloit
- Tools of education: Construction of additional classrooms at Turner High underway
- Primary election has few contested races ahead of packed November field
- Story Stroll showcases downtown businesses, promotes reading
- Wisconsin nears 40,000 COVID-19 cases
- Business owner calls for city councilor to resign over COVID-19 comment
Most Popular
Articles
- Shopko Optical Welcomes New Optometrist to Team in Beloit
- Amazon on track to finish initial construction by end of July
- Ryan Renz promoted to vice president and controller
- Mercy Health welcomes radiologist
- NorthStar, Chicago company to develop COVID-19 treatments
- First National Bank and Trust earns 5-star rating
- Fireworks stores preparing for a big year
- On the Move 6-24-20
- Don O’Day appointed to board of directors of Centre 1 Bancorp
- Mercy Health welcomes cancer physician
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.