BELOIT—The following 13 students from the School District of Beloit were selected from a competitive field of entries to be published in the Southern Lakes Anthology publication.
From Aldrich Intermediate: Rilynne Cleland, art. From Fruzen Intermediate: Caroline Severson, poetry; Lisa Ramsden, prose; Jesse Martinez-Garcia, art; Lillian Stadelman, illustrated writing. From McNeel Intermediate: Melany Valadez, illustrated writing; Jayden Fane, art; Amelia Elmer, art; Yescenia Zarinana, art; Sarah McKillips, art; Ashlyn Coleman, art. From Hackett Elementary: Dezmyn Lewis, poetry. From Todd Elementary: Kennedy Peterson, art.
The Southern Lakes Anthology is a writing and art competition for students in grades 3 - 8. This competition is open to all students who create poetry, prose, art, cartooning, or illustrated writing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.